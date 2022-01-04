On day one of the 2022 edition of the Effective Living Series, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Busara Africa, Taaka Awori spoke on the topic “Mastering emotions during turbulence.”

For Taaka, 2020 and 2021 were turbulent times, and 2022 will be no different.

“There will be moments when you are free and clear, and there will be others where you have to take a step back and fasten your seatbelt.”

According to her, one’s ability to go through these ‘trying times’ will be dependent on how emotionally prepared one is for such turbulence.

“Emotions matter, they determine how you deal with a crisis. They determine how productive you are. They determine how creative you are when all of a sudden your business hits a roadblock.”

“Emotions will count in our attempt to navigate the new normal.”

She outlined five key strategies for effective living in the year 2022.

Below are the 5 strategies to increase your emotional resilience during turbulent times, as outlined by Taaka Awori:

1. Deepen your self-awareness.

2. Name and own your emotions

3. Beware of these emotions

4. Look for the lessons for your growth

5. Decide which emotions to feed

