A member of the New Patriotic Party’s communications team, Eric Amoako Twum has declared his intention to contest for the party’s National Organizer position.

Eric Twum said he has what it takes to mobilise support for the NPP ahead of the 2024 general elections.

“2024 is a crucial election, and we can’t joke with it. We need capable hands to manage the party,” he told Citi News.

The NPP in June 2022 will elect new national officers who will run the affairs of the party.

Eric Twum told Citi News that the NPP at this time needs to break the 8 and that achieving such a goal will depend largely on the new set of executives the party will elect, especially the National Organizer.

Who is Eric Amoako Twum

Mr. Twum is an entrepreneur with a special interest in technology investments across Africa. Eric Amoako Twum has over 20 years of experience in Marketing, Brand Management, Project Management, and Investment Promotion.

He has vast experience in marketing and various commercial roles having stints with Millicom Ghana (Tigo), Nestle Ghana, One Africa Media, and UK-based Telecommunication giants Orange Telecom, Kumasi Asante Kotoko SC.

As a technology entrepreneur, he was responsible for setting up of Jobberman Ghana and Cheki Ghana, plus a host of other tech investments.

In public service, he served as a government spokesperson at the Ministry of Information and a communication specialist at the Ministry of Trade and Industries.

Currently, Eric Amoako Twum is a Doctoral Candidate pursuing a PhD in Business Administration with research interests in Innovation Management and Service Delivery in the Public Sector.

Eric Amoako Twum holds an MA in marketing management from Birmingham University, Undergraduate and Postgraduate qualifications from Emile Woolf College, London, and the University of Professional Studies, also a Chartered Certified Marketer since 2002 from the Chartered Institute of Marketing, UK, Certificate in Agribusiness Harvard Business School.

Political experience

Eric Amoako Twum became 1st Vice Chairman, Trobu Constituency. Also, he has contested twice in parliamentary primaries in both Trobu and Fanteakwa South constituencies and a member of the NPP national communication team for almost a decade.