FBNBank has officially commissioned its new Atomic Junction Branch at a short but colourful ceremony which brought to the fore, the Bank’s commitment to continuously contribute to Ghana’s economy, highlighting its agenda and focus, particularly in 2022.

The FBNBank Atomic Junction Branch, sited on the main Haatso – Atomic Road, is located opposite the Palace Shopping Centre and is a specially designed touchpoint which will offer retail, commercial and premium banking services to its customers and clients in the near-by suburbs of University of Ghana, Madina, North Legon, Atomic, Haatso and Agbogba. The new branch, which is the 21st in FBNBank’s branch network, is expected to attend to the needs of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), retail customers and also the growing youth population within the catchment area.

The ceremony attracted clients, customers, staff and several key personalities.

It included a tour of the branch which offered the invitees a firsthand opportunity to appreciate the ergonomic design of the interior and the enhanced customer interaction and experience features.

The branch has a Premium Lounge available for customers who have signed up for the service. SME clients will also receive special attention owing to the presence of a team on stand-by to attend to their needs.

Delivering the keynote address, Rosie Ebe-Arthur, Non-Executive Director of FBNBank Ghana, said “FBNBank, being conscious of the role of banks in the economic development of this country has chosen to make a difference through its offerings and propositions on the platform of keeping its customers and all stakeholders at the heart of what it does. The Bank has subsequently positioned itself strategically as the go-to partner for SMEs and also for trade generally. This year, FBNBank has added the Youth to its agenda. All these are possible because the Bank leverages the support of its parent, First Bank of Nigeria which has garnered over 127 years of extensive and successful engagement over several generations with the people of Nigeria and sub-Saharan Africa.”

Rosie Ebe-Arthur added that, “to deliver on its agenda and also remain relevant in the realisation of the economic agenda of Ghana, FBNBank has over the past years grown its network, which currently features an exciting variety of customer touchpoints. These include the usual brick and mortar branches, ATMs, digital channels and third-party options like agent banking.”

Also present at the FBNBank Atomic Junction branch commissioning were Municipal Chief Executive of Ayawaso West Municipal Assembly, Hon. Sandra Owusu-Ahenkorah, Non-Executive Directors of FBNBank Ghana, Ms. Rosie Ebe-Arthur and Mrs. Hannah Brenda Amoateng, Lead Pastor, Cedar Mountain Chapel, Assemblies of God International, Reverend Dr. Stephen Wengam, Imam, Madina Central Mosque, Sheikh Salman Mohamed Alhassan and the host, Mr. Victor Yaw Asante, Managing Director and Chief Executive of FBNBank Ghana.

Earlier, Mr. Asante, in delivering the Welcome Address said, “the presence of this branch here therefore strategically places FBNBank in one of the most ideal locations to be able to attend to the banking needs of two of our key customer segments: SMEs and retail. Over the last few years, we have seen a number of businesses established here to meet the growing needs of the fast-growing population. Quite a number of these businesses happen to be SMEs. In addition to this, this enclave accommodates several tertiary institutions with their huge young population not to mention the numerous residents in the suburbs around here. This creates a hotspot for the offering of our gold standard of excellence and value. This is an exciting mix for us as a Bank for which reason we have set up here to be able to attend to their needs.”

In the past five years, FBNBank has improved on its offering by introducing several unique products aimed at SMEs and retail customers in particular. These include the FBN First Trader Solution, the FBNBank Temporary Overdraft, FBNBank Auto Loan and the FBNBank Personal Loan. The Bank has within the same period opened new branches at Osu, Tip Toe Lane, a second branch on the Spintex Road and Ring Road Central. Branches like Tema and Kaneshie have be refurbished and recommissioned, offering an improved interaction and experience for customers and clients. All these have been augmented with a variety of digital channels which together deliver more convenience to customers and clients.

FBNBank Ghana is a member of the First Bank of Nigeria Limited Group which is renowned for its great customer service and general stakeholder engagement garnered over its 127 years of operation. FBNBank Ghana has 21 branches and two agencies across the country with almost 500 staff. FBNBank offers universal banking services to individuals and businesses in Ghana.