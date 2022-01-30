A residential building belonging to the Ghana Commercial Bank, GCB, at Nkwanta in the Oti Region, caught fire on Sunday afternoon.

It is unclear how the fire started.

A video circulating online shows heavy smoke billowing out of the building.

A swift intervention by fire fighters prevented the fire from spreading to other nearby buildings, including the GCB Bank itself.

An eyewitness said the fire started around 11:00 am.

“It is a residential facility being occupied by staff which is attached to the bank building. Some of the parishioners saw the smoke and raised alarm. It took some few minutes for the fire service officers to arrive at the scene,” he said to Citi News.

The firefighters had to pull down some structures to gain access to the fire.