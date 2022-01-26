The Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited (BOST) says its tanks were not affected during a recent fire outbreak recorded close to its Accra Plains Depot.

The inferno which occurred on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, destroyed one saloon car, a tricycle, a bicycle and other items.

According to the Head of Corporate Communications and External Affairs of BOST, Marlick Adjei, the fire was caused by some illegal fuel traders at a station a few metres away from the depot.

The timely intervention of personnel from the fire service and some depot staff brought the situation under control, and no casualties were recorded.

The fire occurred at a station less than 20 meters from one of the storage tanks at BOST premises where illegal trading of petrol and diesel is being carried out.

Officers from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) said the inferno started around 2 pm on Tuesday.

Marlick Adjei told Citi News that, BOST will collaborate with municipal authorities to ensure that persons who work with inflammable substances near their depot will be relocated to prevent such occurrences.

“What caused the fire was a domestic operation of some guys outside the depot. They were pouring some fuel which caused the fire. The fire crept through the trees to the grasses around our tanks.”

“However, no tank was affected. Our people, together with some external helpers, managed to quench it. As we speak, the situation is under control. The depot is secured. Nothing got damaged, and we believe strongly that our operations will be smooth, devoid of any hitches in the future.”