The Ghana National Fire Service, GNFS, says preliminary investigations it has conducted into the fire incident that killed a family of seven at Gomoa Budumburam in the Central Region, shows the fire started in the living room of the victims, preventing them from getting access to the main entrance of the house.

According to the Service, since the fire could not travel outside, the heat contained in the room further ignited the inferno burning the victims in the process.

Assistant Chief Fire Officer Grade One, John Amarlai Amartey, the Central Regional Commander of the Service who visited the scene of the incident spoke to Citi News.

“Our preliminary investigation pointed to the fact that the fire started from the living room of the building pushing the family to move into the bedroom where five of the family members were burnt. The father and some of the kids that went to hide in the washroom were also burnt. The house didn’t have another means of escape; it had only one entrance.”

“It is interesting to know that the fire could not also travel to any of the rooms, so the heat was contained in the living room, and it burnt down the house and the family,” Assistant Chief Fire Officer Grade One John Amarlai Amartey told Citi News.

He further indicated that the service will begin an educational campaign to sensitize property owners and individuals on the need to acquire fire safety equipment in their premises in the event of a fire outbreak.

“We are educating all owners of and occupiers of premises to acquire fire safety equipment from the Ghana National Fire Service. This is important because you would have been made to comply with all the necessary fire safety measures needed for the premises. Items like fire extinguishers and additional means of escape would have been the focus” the Regional Fire Commander said.

The Service also noted that a joint team of officers from Accra and those from the region have been tasked to ascertain the cause of the fire.

The team is led by the Deputy Director in charge of operations, ACFO1 Ofori Adjei.