Five robbery suspects have been killed in a gun battle with the police.

Six other suspects have also been arrested, according to a statement from the Ghana Police Service.

The arrest forms part of a series of special anti-robbery intelligence-led operations by the police throughout the country.

The Service is currently carrying out similar operations in the Northern and Western Regions.

Security was recently intensified in some parts of the country, following some violent crimes recorded in some regions.

A naval officer who doubled as a ride-hailing app driver with Bolt was recently set ablaze by a passenger.

The officer who was transferred to the 37-military hospital, unfortunately, couldn’t survive due to the extent of severe injuries.

Other violent crimes have compelled police officers to, in some instances, gun down robbers involved in these incidents.