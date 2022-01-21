Founder and CEO of Africa’s fastest-growing tech-led outsourcing company, Remoteli, Samuel Brooksworth, has urged start-up business owners to concentrate on solving problems that impact people.

According to the British-Ghanaian businessman, it is typical for every business to aim at financial benefits, but there should also be some focus on solving problems that impact many people.

Speaking about the inception of Remoteli, Brooksworth said the unemployment situation across the continent compelled him to make a change, hence the launch of Remoteli to support businesses in Africa and around the globe.

He said, “The unemployment rate of young people across the continent troubles me. According to data from the International Labour Organisation, this is Africa’s most educated generation to emerge from schools and universities.”

“Despite this, of the continent’s 420+ million people aged between 15-35, more than one-third are unemployed. I felt compelled to make a change.”

He indicated that young people working at Remoteli are becoming more familiar with using all the different technologies and systems that are in use within international tech ecosystems.

“The more people we employ, the more we can educate and train people on new and innovative tools and solutions available for use. We hope that through this, many more companies in Ghana will be able to grow and become more familiar with the best technologies available to help take their businesses forward.”

Recounting the company’s growth since its inception in the UK, the founder, who is a former candidate on the UK’s version of the reality TV show “The Apprentice,” seized on the global pandemic of 2020 to move from the UK to Ghana to set up the remote skills business; Remoteli.

He added that Remoteli has worked with companies both big and small around the world. From global organisations with over 2,000 staff to solopreneurs, “we’re here to assist anyone and every one by providing staff for their business operations. Seeing the growth of tech in Ghana is great, and hopefully, through this growth, more jobs will be created in the country and across the continent to keep our best talent here. The workforce is young, intelligent, and ready to help change the world.”

The company has currently established an office in Accra, Ghana, and is yet to expand operations and open offices in Rwanda and Kenya in the next few months.

About Remoteli

Remoteli was founded in September 2020 and is Africa’s fastest-growing tech-led outsourcing business supporting organisations globally.

The company’s headquarters is in the UK, with an office in the heart of Accra, Ghana. Remoteli also has staff working from Lithuania, Ireland, Canada and rapidly expanding. The company’s vision is to eventually employ 1,000,000 people on the continent of Africa as a remote and dedicated workforce supporting businesses around the world.



The renowned tech brand, Remoteli, offers a variety of services and business solutions to both growing and established companies, and also provides fresh career opportunities for young African graduates.

Remoteli now hires skilled Ghanaian graduates as remote workers for companies and individuals based around the world, providing customer support, virtual assistance, social media management, and web and app development services.

The company has partnered with the best universities in Ghana, such as Ashesi, to tap into their alumni network.

“Companies that work with us can then expand and diversify their teams. We pride ourselves on our people and understand the importance of excellent recruitment and training.” Brooksworth highlighted.