The National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Freddie Blay, is charging Members of Parliament to maintain unity when debating issues in the House.

Parliament began on a chaotic note in 2021 during the voting process to elect a new Speaker of Parliament, and ended in chaos when another brawl broke out during a late-night session to consider passing the electronic transactions levy under a certificate of urgency.

Many Ghanaians have condemned these acts by the parliamentarians, with some describing them as shameful.

Freddie Blay, who was once a Deputy Speaker of the House, advised members of the house to strive to act together in the best interest of the country.

“I will blame Parliament for what they want to consider as their rights, duties responsibilities, and the way they perceive it. It is for them to act together and give in a bit, so they all work together because united we stand, divided we fall. As a country, if we look at what happened in Parliament, we realize that we are giving in to wrong [things].”

Due to the hung nature of the current Parliament, members of the majority and minority sides of the eighth Parliament have had a number of disagreements in recent times.

In some instances, some MPs have been captured engaging in fisticuffs.

The most recent incident occurred on December 20, 2021, which has been widely condemned by various groups.

Pray for MPs to prevent chaos in Parliament – Bawumia urges religious groups

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has urged religious groups to support Members of Parliament in prayers to prevent instances where chaos erupts on the floor of the house.

Speaking during 31st December watch night service at the St. Peters Cathedral Minor Basilica at Roman Hill in Kumasi, the Vice President called on Ghanaians to pray for President Akufo-Addo for wisdom in order to help him govern the country to ensure development.

He, however, stressed the need for Ghanaians to pray for MPs to prevent the chaos which has characterized the house in recent times.

“Pray for the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the Lord to grant him the wisdom to properly govern this country to ensure development. Pray for peace in the country.”

“Pray also for our Members of Parliament so that there wouldn’t be chaos on the floor of the house. We need peace in Parliament. I hope the parliamentarians here have heard it”.