Galaxy Heroes, a superhero-based gaming and Non-Fungible Token (NFT) protocol built on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) founded by Brian Sumner has launched its Galaxy Heroes Coin’s NFT marketplace with over 2000 unique NFTs.

It is a decentralized finance (Defi) Token that exercises three main functions: LP Acquisition, Reflection (Static Rewards), and Manual Burn.

The first launch of Galaxy Heroes NFTs was in November 2021 and offered users 2500 randomly generated superheroes, followed by collections of 2500 villain NFTs, both comprising common, rare, and ultra-rare NFTs.

To obtain these NFT collections, users must participate in the Galaxy NFT marketplace, and holders get rewarded with all listings and transaction fees in the BNB passive income market when they stake their Galaxy Heroes NFTs or Villain NFTs.

The reward potential for staking one’s GHC NFTs will vary based on the scarcity of the NFTs staked, with ultra-rares generating the highest reward outcomes.

Galaxy Heroes included a filter system with several options to enable anyone to search for NFT directly.

When it comes to price, users have two options: high-low or low-high, with an additional filter for a minimum or maximum price in BNB.

The native token, Galaxy Heroes Coin ($GHC), is a community-driven Binance blockchain token with unique superheroes and galaxy NFTs.

Its ultimate goal is to collaborate with Marvel Studios on NFT projects and film production.