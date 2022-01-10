GearShift Academy, a motorcycle training school is undertaking a 7-day tour of the country visiting potential tourist sites across the country.

The tour is an annual event that was first held in January 2021 with nine riders as part of the special initiative dubbed Around in Seven (AIS).

The 2022 edition of the tour comes off from January 10 to 16, 2022, with 11 riders, 3 mechanics and 4 drivers.

The bikers are made up of various professionals including doctors, paramedics, motorcycle instructors and bankers.

According to the team lead, Daniel Ashrifie, the purpose of the tour is to visit existing and potential tourist sites, document tourism sites and publicize them on social media to entrench possible destinations in Ghana.

The group also aims at “Creating of awareness, embarking on safety campaigns and raising funds for charity after the tour”.

Some of the sites selected to be visited include Afadzato, Oti Region; Tamale central mosque, Northern Region; Wechiau Hippo Sanctuary, Upper West region; Kintampo waterfalls, Bono East region, Busua beach resort, Western Region, amongst others.