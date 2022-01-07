The Ghana Education Service (GES), has interdicted 11 teachers over malpractices during the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), and the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

The GES, in a statement, indicated that the interdiction was based on a report by the West African Examination Council (WAEC).

The 11 officials have already admitted acting unprofessionally before a committee tasked to probe the alleged malpractices.

The GES suggested the temporary interdiction of the officers until the recommendation for termination of the teachers’ appointment is endorsed.

“Management directs that the appointment of the officers be terminated from the GES in line with Section 3, 32 (III) of the Code of Conduct for staff of Ghana Education Service (GES). In view of that, Management directs that the appointment of the officers be terminated from the GES in line with Section 4.3 (IV) as contained in the code of conduct for staff of GES.

“Since the termination of appointment requires the endorsement of the Ghana Education Service Council, the officers should be interdicted forthwith pending the final determination of the matter by the GES Council which will be communicated to you in due course,” portions of the statement said.

There have been reports of alleged malpractices, including leakage of question papers in the 2020 WASCCE and BECE.

Pictures of the mathematics 2020 BECE exam papers went viral on social media just a few minutes before the examination started.

Ten persons were subsequently arrested over the leakage.

Below is the statement from the GES