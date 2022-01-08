The Executive Director for the Centre for Leadership and Democratic Governance (CLDG) has appealed to the National Identification Authority to designate a special day each week or month to serve the aged.

The NIA is tasked by law to register and issue Ghanaians with NIA cards.

After the general registration by NIA to get more Ghanaians, the Ghana Card, special offices of the NIA have been opened at the MMDA’s to offer continuous registration and issuance of NIA cards, termed Ghana cards to Ghanaians who could not register during the mass registration exercise across Ghana.

The CDGL, however, believes it is inappropriate for the aged to go through the process as any ordinary Ghana.

“The NIA card has now become what one term as the basis for any official registration i.e SIM card registration, SSNIT number merger, bank account opening etc. All these activities the aged participate in and as such needs the Ghana card to be able to go through, hence join long queues for many hours just for a Ghana card.”

“Providing easy access for the aged in Ghana to acquire NIA Card is a fundamental human right the aged in Ghana must enjoy,” it said in a statement.