Ghanaian Christians ushered in 2022 with watch-night services in various churches nationwide.

Watch Night services are an annual New Year’s Eve tradition for Christians.

They express gratitude to God for making it through the previous year, while praying for blessings for the oncoming year.

These services are also notable for prophecies made into the upcoming year.

Because of concerns with the ongoing surge in coronavirus cases, Ghana Police Service deployed personnel across the country to patrol churches to ensure compliance with safety protocols.

Prior to the watch night services, the Ghana Police Service warned religious leaders against making doomsday prophecies.

Below are photos from various churches in Ghana: