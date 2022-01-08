The Chief Executive Officer of Silver Haircut, Eric Frimpong with some of the staff and officials at Silver Haircut & Silver Hair have commissioned and dedicated a state-of-the-art barbershop to the Senior Correctional Centre, formerly known as Borstal Institute.

Mr Frimpong expressed happiness that Silver Haircut Gh achieved its goal of undertaking this initiative after an appeal was made to them when they donated to the facility during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Mr. Frimpong, the facility is to help transform the lives of juveniles who come in conflict with the law.

He stated that Silver Haircut Gh is not only providing the barbershop but will also provide tutors to assist juveniles at the Senior Correctional Centre in learning a skill that will benefit them much.

He commended his staff for their enormous support in making this project a reality, and also thanked his customers for patronizing their services.

“We hope our commitment and support will go a long way to augment your efforts towards rehabilitating inmates,“ he added.

Addressing the press, DOP Samuel Adjei–Attah expressed his profound gratitude to Silver Haircut Gh for such benevolence and indicated it will go a long way to improve the wellbeing of the juveniles.

According to him, the acquisition of skills by prison inmates is very important because it contributes to reducing recidivism.

In addition to the vocational skills training available at SCC, the barbershop will widen the variety of vocational skills at the disposal of the juveniles, thereby giving them more options to choose from.

He, however, urged the officers to ensure the facility gifted to them is well maintained and operated judiciously to achieve its intended purpose.

OIC at the Senior Correctional Centre, Madam Victoria, thanked Silver Haircut Gh for such a laudable initiative and assured that trained officers will be put in charge to sustain and maintain the facility.