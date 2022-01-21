The Ghana Health Service (GHS) in collaboration with the Ghana Education Service (GES), has commenced the vaccination of students in Senior High Schools.

This follows the Food and Drugs Authority’s (FDA) expansion of age groups eligible for COVID-19 vaccination.

Vaccination teams have been dispatched to various schools to vaccinate students.

“Students who have already been vaccinated are required to bring their vaccinations cards to school for inspection” a statement from the GHS and GES said.

The GHS has asked parents and other stakeholders to cooperate with the vaccination exercise.

So far, Ghana has administered a total of 9,499,019 doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of January 19, 2022.

Out of this number, 6,951,968 have received at least one dose of the jab, with the remaining 3,229,995 being fully vaccinated.

The Ghana Health Service is also planning to announce a guide for booster doses.

Ghana is currently experiencing the fourth wave of COVID-19 infections, but the proportion of severe and critical cases is relatively low.

All regions currently have active cases. The country’s COVID-19 situation stands at 4,185 active cases and 1,364 total deaths.