Some residents in the Juaben municipality are appealing to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to nominate a new person to be considered as the Municipal Chief Executive for the area.

The assembly currently has no chief executive after the president’s nominee, Alex Safo Kantanka, was rejected by the assembly members twice.

In the first election, Alex Safo Kantanka had five out of 26 votes cast. The election was later postponed twice for various reasons after the President re-nominated him.

The nominee in the second election garnered only ten votes out of the total 26, with one rejected ballot.

The President’s nominee for Juaben was later embroiled in a bribery and corruption case, as he was captured in a video demanding from some assembly members monies he was alleged to have given in return for their votes.

Without an MCE to superintend over the administration of the municipality, some residents have expressed worry that the development of the area will be delayed.

“It is becoming a worry for us, so we appeal to the government to appoint someone else. We don’t have an MCE and being without a leader has affected development in the area,” a resident said.

Emmanuel Gallo, an assembly member, expressed hope that President Akufo-Addo will nominate a new candidate for the role soon.

“I know that whatever has happened before will prompt the president to go to the grassroots to do what the grassroot will be happy with.”

“We need someone who will move the assembly forward, development-focused, people-oriented, and bent on changing the status quo,” said another assembly member, Prince Oppong Kyekyeku.

Meanwhile, the Member of Parliament for the area, Ama Pomaa Boateng, has noted that although Simon Osei-Mensah, the Ashanti Region Minister, has been made the caretaker MCE, his busy schedules make it difficult for him to fully focus on the municipality.

“My work still continues, but it is the administration bit that his hanging. Every decision will have to go to the regional minister, so you become a priority when he is ready. We are hopeful that it is a new year and I know the regional minister and president are talking about it, and hopefully, we would get an MCE soon,” she said.