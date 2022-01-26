Global Media Alliance (GMA), a leading marketing communications company in Ghana, has been adjudged the PR Consultancy of the Year at the Institute of Public Relations (IPR) Ghana National Excellence Awards and Presidential Ball held at Akosombo.

Speaking on winning the prestigious award, Emma Wenani, Chief Director at GMA expressed her gratitude to all employees in the PR team for their hard work and dedication, to the media, for their great support, and most especially to their clients for the unique opportunity to serve them.

“I must say I am very proud of our PR Team. They are an exceptional team, they work extremely hard and they take on client roles with a lot of zeal. I am truly honoured to be working with such a dynamic group of Communications Experts and dare I say some of the best minds in the industry.” she said

“We have won several awards including the coveted Golden World Awards from IPRA, and we couldn’t have done it without our clients. We work with clients in different industries from Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), Banking, Telecommunications, Mining, Real Estate, Hospitality and Tourism, Public Sector, Non-Governmental Organizations just to mention a few. This may sound like a cliche, but we are where we are because of our clients, and we cannot thank them enough. To both existing and potential clients, let me assure you that we will continue using International Best-Case Practices and Standards in performing our tasks in order to achieve our vision,” she stated.

Paa Kwesi Forson, Head of PR, who picked up the award on behalf of GMA, expressed his gratitude to the organizers for the award and the PR team at GMA.

“I am honoured to have picked the award on behalf of my team and GMA as a whole. To IPR Ghana, I say thank you for the recognition.”

Dedicated the award to the hard-working staff of GMA for working tirelessly to meet the needs of clients even during the height of COVID-19 Pandemic, he said “special thanks to each and every member of the PR team for demonstrating a work ethic that has resulted in the company receiving such a prestigious award. It is especially rewarding when you are acknowledged by your peers for the excellent work and contribution in the Public Relations field”.

The event was organised by the Institute of Public Relations Ghana, as part of activities of its Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Global Media Alliance is a leading Marketing and Communications company with broadcasting and entertainment assets such as YFM Accra, Kumasi and Takoradi, eTV Ghana and Happy FM.