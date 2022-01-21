Government has donated an amount of GH¢200,000 to the victims of the Bogoso-Appiate explosion.

The donation is, among other things, to cater for the medical bills of the victims.

The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, disclosed this during a visit to the Bogoso-Appiate explosion site on Friday, January 21, 2022.

“We are donating GH¢200,000 to victims of the explosion. We will also offer additional support to persons who have been affected by the explosion,” the Vice President said.

Touring the explosion site and the devastated community, the Vice President, while commending the security agencies for the rescue operation, also expressed the government’s sympathy and assured that the community would be restored at the expense of the government.

“For the houses that have been destroyed, we are already beginning to think about how to rehabilitate and rebuild the community here. I want to assure Nananom that his excellency has already given the directive. We have already spoken to the State Housing Corporation and are in consultation with the mining communities here. We will quickly try to put in place facilities that will help those who have been displaced. That will be a priority for us.”

Preliminary investigations by the Police said a vehicle transporting explosives to a mining site collided with a motorcycle, resulting in the explosion.

Meanwhile, Chirano Gold Mines has confirmed that the truck that was involved in the explosion was destined for its site.

The mining company said the truck belongs to mining services contractor MAXAM.‬

To forestall a secondary explosion, the government has deployed a joint team of police and military explosion experts to examine the situation and put in place the requisite measures.