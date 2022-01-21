The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has assured affected residents of Bogoso-Appiate that the government is collaborating with the mining companies and the State Housing Corporation to redevelop the Appiate community which was devastated by a huge explosion on Thursday, January 20, 2022.

Touring the explosion site and the devastated community, the Vice President, while commending the security agencies for the rescue operation, expressed the government’s sympathy and assured that the community would be restored at the expense of the government.

“For the houses that have been destroyed, we are already beginning to think about how to rehabilitate and rebuild the community here. I want to assure Nananom that his excellency has already given the directive. We have already spoken to the State Housing Corporation and are in consultation with the mining communities here. We will quickly try to put in place facilities that will help those who have been displaced. That will be a priority for us.”

During a visit to some of the injured victims of the disaster at Aseda Health Centre at Bogoso, Dr. Bawumia said the government will foot the medical bills of persons injured in the explosion.

Preliminary investigations by the Police said a vehicle transporting explosives to a mining site collided with a motorcycle, resulting in the explosion.

Meanwhile, Chirano Gold Mines has confirmed that the truck that was involved in the explosion was destined for its site.

The mining company said the truck belongs to mining services contractor MAXAM.‬

To forestall a secondary explosion, the government has deployed a joint team of police and military explosion experts to examine the situation and put in place the requisite measures.

Bogoso is a mining town in the Prestea-Huni Valley district of the Western Region.