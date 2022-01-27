The government has announced a GHS 14 million compensation for farmers whose livestock were affected by the recent outbreak of the Bird flu.

Acting Director of Veterinary Services Department, Dr. Patrick Abakah, says GHS 20 million out of the GHS 44 million allocation has been received from the government.

The outbreak, which impacted over 700,000 birds according to the government, has negatively impacted the progress of its flagship program, ‘Rearing for Food and Jobs’.

The Acting Director of the Veterinary Services Department, Dr. Patrick Abakah, said, “The total number of birds that have died as a result of the bird flu in all regions is 143, 406 in 159 farms. 555, 227 birds have been destroyed. Out of the 20 million that has been made available out of the GHS 44 million, I can say that 14 million will go as compensation for farmers.”

Dr. Patrick Abakah also noted that poultry is safe for human consumption, adding that measures are in place to contain the spread.

“It is still safe to eat poultry and poultry products in the system. We have ensured that birds are safe for consumption and made sure that permits are given for the movement of safe birds. So, birds that have been transported from region to region are safe for consumption.”

In 2021, seven regions reported cases of the flu; namely the Upper West, Greater Accra, Central, Ashanti, Volta, Western, and Western North Regions.

During the last outbreak, the Ministry of Food and Agriculture announced a total ban on the importation of poultry and poultry products from neighbouring countries where the prevalence of the disease was confirmed.

There was also a ban on the movement of poultry and poultry products within and from the affected regions and districts to other parts of the country, and strict inspection and issuance of permits to cover the movement of all poultry and poultry products from unaffected parts of the country.