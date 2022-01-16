The Ghana Revenue Authority, GRA, has served notice to the general public especially persons who own, rent or occupy properties, that it is undertaking a data collection exercise on properties nationwide.

This exercise is in line with Section 33 (1 & 2) of the Revenue Administration Act, 2016 (Act 915) which states that for the purpose of a tax law, the Commissioner-General shall, for reasonable cause, have, without prior notice, full and free access to premises, documents or assets.

According to a statement released by the Authority, officers of the Rent Tax Taskforce of GRA will be visiting various areas to identify properties and conduct interviews leading to the collation of accurate data for tax purposes.

It urged the public to accord personnel with the necessary assistance by cooperating with them.

This move forms part of the many initiatives lined-up by the Authority to increase domestic revenue amidst the country’s limited access to the international financial market.

Property tax and income tax have recently been the focus of the Authority after government officials including the Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, announced the two as presenting opportunities for the state to generate revenue for development.

Although they are not new taxes, the government says not many people are compliant.

The GRA takes this opportunity to notify all taxpayers that tax officers will not collect monies from taxpayers on the field. With the introduction of the Cashless policy, tax payment is through the Ghana.gov platform, designated banks, mobile money using the short code *222#, swift and other authorised digital means.

The officers collecting data on the field can be identified as GRA officers from the GRA inscribed jackets they are wearing.

Taxpayers can contact the Authority Toll-free on 0800 900 110 for assistance.