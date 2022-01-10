The Communications Manager for the Ghana Water Company, in charge of Central and Western Regions, Nana Yaw Barima Banie has disclosed that plans are underway to ration water in the Central Region to somewhat mitigate water difficulties facing the residents.

Parts of the Central Region, including Cape Coast and Saltpond have been experiencing a limited or short supply of water for close to a week and Mr Banie attributed the situation to the onset of the dry season.

“Following the onset of the dry season with its adverse effects on water production and distribution, Ghana Water Company Limited, Central Region, is facing challenges in the abstraction of adequate quantities of raw water for its Treatment Plants at Sekyere Hemang and Baifikrom.”

He indicated that “due to lack of freshwater inflows into the Prah River and the IDA Dam at Sekyere Hemang and Baifikrom respectively, the water levels at the two intake points have gone very low making it difficult to abstract enough raw water for treatment.”

“The situation has, therefore, resulted in low production of potable water, leading to significant water supply shortfalls in Cape Coast Metropolis and Saltpond town.”

Nana Yaw Barima Banie, who disclosed this to Citi News in an interview, further urged customers to store water whenever water is restored to reduce the challenge of water shortage.

He added that “management of the company directly identifies with the hardship which cherished customers are currently going through in search of potable water and is critically studying the situation to find ways of ameliorating the difficulties”.