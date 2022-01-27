The Hajia Humu Foundation, a humanitarian organisation based in the Upper West Region, has donated several educational materials to some 40 basic schools within the Wa Municipality.

The educational materials worth GH¢150,000 include 20 laptops, 1,005 uniforms, 7000 Hajia Humu Foundation-branded exercise books, erasers, pens, and pencils.

The beneficiary schools which were selected across the five educational units were Yibile basic school, Guli school, Konjiehi basic school, Nakori, Piisi, Kadoli, Chegli, Nyagli, Sieyiri, Checgli, Charingu, Kpongu, Jonga Tabiasi, Chansa, Dapouha basic schools, and Wa Municipal Education Directorate.

Founder and CEO of the Foundation Hajia Humu Awudu, at a short ceremony to hand over the items, told journalists that the donation was to alleviate the plight of school children to access education.

Hajia Humu said her foundation believes that it has to augment the government’s efforts aimed at transforming the country’s educational system.

This, she said, will go a long way to make teaching and learning in the classroom much easier.

Rev. Monica A. Achara, Head of the Methodist Education Unit, one of the beneficiaries who spoke on behalf of the managers of the five educational units, thanked the CEO and the management of the foundation for the kind gesture and assured that the items would be put to good use.

Rev. Achara prayed for long life and more blessings for Hajia Humu for her continued touching of human lives.

Deputy Director of Finance and Administration at the Wa Municipal Education Directorate Begyelnye Anacletus, Deputy Director, Administration, and Finance at the Wa Municipal Education Directorate said the items would help support needy pupils and appealed for more support from the foundation and other similar organizations in the Region.

He appealed to Hajia Humu and her Foundation to take a special look into other areas of education aside from what she has done.