Victims of the Bogoso Appiate explosion are being distributed to various health facilities outside the community.

This is because health facilities in Bogoso are being overwhelmed by the disaster.

So far, 17 people have been confirmed dead, while 59 injured persons have been rescued in the deadly explosion as authorities mobilise rescue efforts.

Clinical Coordinator of Apinto Government Hospital, Dr. Joseph Darko, said five wounded persons taken in by his facility, for instance, are responding to treatment.

“There were varying degrees of injury. Of course, some people were dead. Others are injured and some of them had to be evacuated. The closest facility where the incident happened is a health centre where the level of care couldn’t support the injuries that occurred, so some of the injured had to be evacuated to hospitals in Tarkwa.”

“I think there is a private hospital in Bogoso where some of the injured people were sent to. We went in there and evacuated five people who needed to be evacuated to our facility, and they are all stable now”, he said on Eyewitness News.

The government in a statement from the Information Ministry, noted that out of the 59 injured persons, 42 are receiving treatment and some are in critical condition.

It thus outlined some measures taken so far by the government to handle the situation.

Preliminary investigations by the police said a vehicle transporting explosives to a mining site collided with a motorcycle, resulting in the explosion.

Meanwhile, Chirano Gold Mines has confirmed that the truck that was involved in the explosion was destined for its site.

The mining company said the truck belongs to mining services contractor MAXAM.‬

To forestall a secondary explosion, government has deployed a joint team of police and military explosion experts to examine the situation and put in place the requisite measures.

Government also indicted that early reports show that several houses and structures in sections of the town have been destroyed, and plans have been put in place to ensure that stranded community members are catered for in the coming days.