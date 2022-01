Good Day Energy Drink and Miknel Consult are bringing together family and friends on Friday, January 7, 2022, for the Holiday Beach Hangout.

Happening on a holiday in Ghana (Constitution Day), the event will be held at Laboma Beach from 10 am to 10 pm.

There will be a lot of activities and fun games at the programme.

The rate is GHS 30.

The ‘Holiday Beach Hangout’ is sponsored by Good Day Energy Drink and Ghana Weekend.