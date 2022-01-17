The Ghana National Association of Teachers, GNAT, has asked the government to fulfill its promise to address all outstanding issues concerning the full implementation of the Conditions of Service of Teachers.

GNAT made the call in a communiqué issued at the end of the 6th quadrennial (53rd) National Delegates Conference at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Kumasi, from 2nd – 8th January 2022.

The communiqué said, “GNAT accepts the promise by the President of the Republic of Ghana to ensure that all outstanding issues regarding the One Teacher, One Laptop, as raised by the Teacher Unions (including the refund of the GH¢44.55) would be addressed promptly, to engender peace and tranquillity on the educational front.”

“GNAT endorses Otumfuo Osei Tutu II’s call to government to improve the Conditions of Service of Teachers, to motivate them to give their best to Ghanaian children and education in general.”

The association further said they accept President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s promise to provide ten thousand (10,000) units of affordable housing for teachers across the country within the next two (2) years.

They have resolved to hold him to it, and the modalities for its implementation.

COMMUNIQUE ISSUED AT THE END OF THE 6TH QUADRENNIAL (53RD) NATIONAL DELEGATES CONFERENCE AT THE KWAME NKRUMAH UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY (KNUST), KUMASI,

FROM 2ND – 8TH JANUARY, 2022

The Ghana National Association of Teachers, GNAT, having convened its 6th Quadrennial (53rd) National Delegates Conference, made up of six hundred and fifty-three (653) Delegates, forty-three (43) Observers, Foreign Guests, Organized Labour and Staff of the Association, at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Kumasi between the period 2nd – 8th January 2022, on the theme: GNAT @ 90; Surviving As a Reliable and Vibrant Teacher Union in the 21st Century, and deliberated all the issues tabled before Conference, do hereby issue this Communiqué that,

Conference:

1. Accepts the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s promise to provide ten thousand (10,000) units of affordable housing for teachers across the country within the next two (2) years, and would hold him to it, and the modalities for its implementation.

2. Calls on the Government to make real, its promise to address all outstanding issues concerning the full implementation of the Conditions of Service of Teachers.

3. Accepts the promise by the President of the Republic of Ghana to ensure that all outstanding issues regarding the One Teacher, One Laptop, as raised by the Teacher Unions (including the refund of the GH¢44.55) would be addressed promptly, to engender peace and tranquillity on the educational front.

4. Endorses Otumfuo Osei Tutu II’s call to Government to improve the Conditions of Service of Teachers, to motivate them to give their best to Ghanaian children and education in general.

5. Takes note of the difficulties teachers go through and the challenges bedeviling the centralized system of promotion (lower ranks), upgrading and posting in the Education Service and calls on the Service to take appropriate steps to decentralize the system, as well as put inappropriate mechanisms to address the said challenges.

6. Calls on GES to conduct an infrastructural audit in all schools and to address the challenges, especially in the Basic Schools, to ensure a safe and conducive environment for teaching and learning.

7. Approves the 5-Year Strategic Plan of the Association (2022 – 2026).

8. Approves the acquisition of the Sweden Ghana Medical Centre (SGMC), for the treatment of GNAT members, their spouses, and two (2) children below eighteen (18) years, with cancer-related ailments.

9. Approves that Retired GNAT members should also be rolled onto the SGMC, to benefit from the treatment.

10. In this regard, the Conference adopts the increase of the monthly contribution of the cancer fund from GH¢2.00 to GH¢5.00 to meet the cost of treatment of members at the SGMC.

11. Approves the Constitution of an Interim Board, to oversee the work of the SGMC.

12. Again approves the Constitution of a Board for the SGMC Foundation, to oversee the management of the Cancer Fund.

13. Approves the Constitution of the ten-member Interim Committee to work in tandem with the Technical Committee, for the establishment of the GNAT Institute for Research and Industrial Relations Studies at the GNAT Village, Abankro, Ejisu.

14. Takes note of the assurance of the Ghana Education Service Occupational Pension Scheme (GESOPS) of the payment of the outstanding 20% of the pension to deserving beneficiaries by the end of January 2022 and would hold GESOPS to its word for it.

15. Commends the President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for opening the Conference, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Asantehene, for gracing the Conference in royal splendor, and his message of exhortation to Government and teachers, Rev. Professor Emmanuel Adow Obeng, the immediate past President of the Presbyterian University College, Abetifi, for delivering the Keynote Address to Conference, Prof. (Mrs.) Rita Akosua Dickson, the Vice-Chancellor of KNUST, the Foreign Guests, the Delegates and Observers, the Staff and all concerned, for making the Conference both historic and memorable.

The Association wishes all a very fruitful and prosperous 2022 and looks forward to a very tranquil quadrennial ahead. Hope to see you all at the 7th Quadrennial (54th) National Delegates Conference in 2026.

Long live GNAT!

Long live our members!!

Long live Ghana!!!

And may God continue to bless us all.

SGD:

REV. ISAAC OWUSU

NATIONAL PRESIDENT

Dated this 13th Day of January, 2022