International technology giant, Huawei and Africa’s largest tech, solutions and lifestyle distribution company, TD Africa have outdoored, the IdeaHub series products – a cutting-edge solution for the Ghanaian enterprise market.

The Huawei IdeaHub series is an intelligent endpoint that integrates multiple functions, including multiscreen collaboration between mobiles and PCs, interactive whiteboard, remote collaboration, FHD video conferencing and built-in HD AppGallery.

The product is a brand-new productivity tool designed by Huawei to create an all-scenario smart office with the objective of bringing digital solutions to every meeting room and open office, promoting office and production efficiency for enterprises in need of the most advanced networking infrastructure needs.

Launching the product at the Kempinski GoldCoast Hotel in Accra on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, Channels Manager for Huawei Enterprise, Randy Oppong emphasized that the roll-out of this dedicated platform will enable businesses and individuals to leverage digitization to meet targeted needs.

“We have launched two things. First is the Huawei IdeaHub which is a smart collaboration tool for the smart office and also our cloud 2.0 solution which is a campus network for the cloud era. Digital transformation is upon us and at Huawei, over 253 fortune companies globally have chosen us as their digital transformation partner.”

“At Huawei we have also enabled these organizations and government institutions and digitalize their operations. The Huawei Enterprise Business Group is the newest and fastest-growing business group within Huawei. Our vision is to bring digital solutions to homes and organizations for better connectivity”, he added.

On the part of TD Africa, its Coordinating Manager, Chioma Chimere said, the partnership with Huawei will potentially maximize customer satisfaction.

She stressed that both companies will dwell on their brand and wealth of expertise to push for unmatched services to turn around the digital industry.

“For Huawei to bring its technology for it to be assessed and used in Africa, there is a need to collaborate with a company like TD Africa if they are going to make any success. That is why we are breaking ground. In the last year, we have made inroads in Africa and that is only possible because of the collaboration between TD Africa and Huawei. This is an indigenous product, and it’s a product of value that is so important in the times we find ourselves in because it’s a hub that everyone in the business must have”.

The IdeaHub series will appeal to a burgeoning Enterprise market in Ghana and beyond, which Huawei hopes to access through TD Africa’s wide reach and growing partner database.

The innovation mirrors Huawei’s all-scenario smart office strategy, which provides enterprise users with a new productivity tool to actualize this smart office.

Product description

Users can choose from a wide range of IdeaHub products. Huawei IdeaHub has six models divided into three series.

They include the IdeaHub S 65″/86″, IdeaHub Pro 65″/86″, and IdeaHub Enterprise 65″/86″ customized for industry scenarios.

Also, the Huawei IdeaHub Series offers both 65-inch and 86-inch options.

It can be installed on a mobile stand or wall in a variety of environments, including enterprise conference rooms, executive boardrooms, open office, and even home office rooms.

Its excellent performance and flexible deployment provide an intelligent office and team collaboration for every working space.

Huawei IdeaHub debuts multiple cutting-edge technologies of the industry, such as intelligent display, intelligent handwriting recognition, acoustic baffle and speaker tracking.

In addition, its built-in AppGallery creates a wide range of benefits.

First, they aggregate massive enterprise office and production applications. Second, they satisfy the enterprise’s demand for collaborative offices, R&D, and production. Finally, they support low-cost and easy deployment and use.

Further, elevating the utility of the Huawei IdeaHub is a dual-chip kernel developed by Huawei to provide powerful graphics and AI processing capabilities.

It has a 4K touchscreen with a precision of ±0.1 mm and its professional 4K camera supports ultra-HD video of 4K 30 FPS. The 12 microphone arrays pick up sound within 8 m and have 0.5° source localization for sounds.

In addition, a powerful hardware configuration coupled with a sleek technical design sets a new trend for enterprise upgrades of intelligent offices.

Huawei

Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices.

With integrated solutions across four key domains – telecom networks, IT, smart devices, and cloud services – we are committed to bringing digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world.

Huawei’s end-to-end portfolio of products, solutions and services are both competitive and secure.

Through open collaboration with ecosystem partners, we create lasting value for our customers, working to empower people, enrich home life, and inspire innovation in organizations of all shapes and sizes.

TD Africa

For over two decades, TD Africa has remained the dominant player in the technology distribution ecosystem in Sub-Saharan Africa.

TD Africa commenced business in May 1999 as the pioneer ICT distributor in West Africa and currently represents Huawei, HP, Microsoft, APC, IBM, Apple, Dell Technologies, Cisco, D-Link, Kaspersky, Lenovo, Philips, Infinix, Tecno, Nokia, Bosch, Vertiv, Samsung, Zebra, and Mercury, among others.

The first manufacturer-accredited local distributor for the sub-region, TD has revolutionized the sector with a series of landmark strategies, delivering value to all industry stakeholders.