Huawei Consumer Business Group has announced the new HUAWEI Nova 9, the Trendy Flagship Camera King to consumers in the Middle East and Africa during a regional launch event that took place in Dubai.

The highly anticipated smartphone boasts a remarkable design, a 50MP Ultra Vision Camera, front camera vlog features, 66W HUAWEI SuperCharge and Super Device Features.

Defined by innovative features and fashion-forward design elements, Huawei’s latest nova device will spark new inspirations thanks to its powerful camera system and all-new videography features, which create new possibilities for users as they record moments in their lives.

The HUAWEI nova 9 will be available in the all-new Colour No. 9 in Ghana with pre-orders starting on 21st January 2022 at a price of GHS 3099 from the Huawei Experience Store Accra Mall as well as certified retailers.

HUAWEI nova 9 debuts with a new colourway – Colour No. 9.

It boasts a range of flagship-grade camera technology including a 50MP Ultra Vision Camera system, along with the RYYB colour filter array (CFA) and XD Fusion Engine.

The camera enables users to capture impressive images and videos, even in low-light situations.

The responsive 120Hz Original-Colour Curved Display, powerful processor, excellent battery life and support for blazing-fast charging speeds with 66W HUAWEI SuperCharge ensure a fluid experience for avid mobile gamers, while the Super Device capabilities seamlessly facilitate synergy between the handset and other Huawei products.

HUAWEI nova 9

Pablo Ning, President of Huawei Consumer Business Group – Middle East and Africa said: “Connecting Huawei with a younger generation of consumers, the nova Series is designed to be the most outstanding of products.

Through powerful hardware updates and operating system integration, the HUAWEI nova 9 introduces an exciting array of features including a remarkable design with an all-new colourway – Colour No. 9, a staggering 50MP Ultra Vision Camera system, 66W HUAWEI SuperCharge and futuristic Super Device capabilities.

Moreover, the 4K selfie video and Continuous Front/Rear Recording offer more ways for users to create engaging videos and respond to the rising demand of vlogging.”

A Breath-taking New Design

The HUAWEI nova 9 is an elegant smartphone. It introduces a new Colour No. 9 colourway, which is created with an all-new Starry Flash AG Glass process that adds a unique texture to the chassis and highlights the iconic camera module, giving it greater visual emphasis. Under a spotlight, the whole device shines and sparkles.

It also has a stunning 6.57-inch 120Hz Original-Colour Curved Display with a tapered surface that flows like a waterfall, minimizing the left and right bezels for more immersive viewing.

It can display 1.07 billion colours, features a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and 300Hz touch sampling rate for improved responsiveness.

The design of the HUAWEI nova 9 itself also stands to impress, measuring only 7.77mm thick with a weight of 175g.

It also features a Nebula-inspired Star Orbit Ring that was first debuted with the HUAWEI nova 8.

It comes with a “nova” ring emblem that highlights the Star Orbit Ring, which makes it even more recognisable and eye-catching.

Combined, these design features represent not only a continuation of a legacy, but also the rebirth of it.

Capture Your Story with 50MP Ultra Vision Camera

The rear camera system features a 50MP ultra vision camera, an 8MP ultra-wide angle camera, a macro camera and a depth camera.

It includes a large 1/1.56-inch sensor and a RYYB CFA with high light sensitivity, collecting 40 percent more light compared to a standard RGGB sensor.

This allows users to capture exquisite photos and videos even in low light conditions, ensuring that the bright parts of the image are not overexposed while the dark areas are clear and packed with detail.

Once the camera hardware captures an image, the XD Fusion Engine gets to work, using sophisticated computational photography techniques to greatly enhance image detail and quality.

Vlog Innovation

HUAWEI nova 9 features a 32MP High-Res front camera that supports 4K video capture and AIS (AI Image Stabilisation) Video Stabilisation, allowing users to capture high definition footage of themselves as they talk to the camera or when they vlog.

Thanks to Continuous Front/Rear Recording, users can also switch between the front and rear cameras, allowing them to fluidly capture their story within a single video file.

Dual-View Video recording allows users to showcase their live reaction to events, simultaneously using the front and rear cameras with no editing required or, for when you want to show the big picture and the detail, you can simultaneously capture a close up shot and wide angle shot at the same time.

With the Petal Clip app, users can easily choose from a variety of video templates and themes before posting their vlogs or other videos to social media in no time.

Moreover, complicated editing processes have been streamlined thanks to Video Search and One-Click Video Creation.

Power at Your Fingertips

The device supports new Touch Turbo technology, taking mobile gaming to a new level as it allows for more accurate and responsive controls.

Whether for gaming or simply browsing the Internet, the HUAWEI nova 9 delivers excellent battery life with the high capacity 4300mAh battery.

In addition, down time is kept to a minimum, with the new nova smartphone supporting 66W HUAWEI SuperCharge for high speed charging.

New Inspirations in User Experience

With the HUAWEI nova 9, controlling multiple devices at once is as easy as controlling just one single device, thanks to the Super Device features.

The Device+ tab in Control Panel enables users to easily control or set up multi-device collaboration with other devices, such as the HUAWEI Vision, FreeBuds, MatePad and MateBook.

For example, users can tap on the HUAWEI MatePad icon to activate Smartphone-Tablet Multi-screen Collaboration; tap the HUAWEI MateBook icon for Smartphone-PC Multi-screen Collaboration or tap the HUAWEI FreeBuds icon to seamlessly switch their audio output to their Huawei earbuds.

With the Distributed File System, HUAWEI nova 9 can also function as a wirelessly connected external storage unit for the PC, meaning you can access the files you want more easily than ever before.

AppGallery: Trusted, innovative and secure

Running on EMUI 12, the HUAWEI nova 9 offers a smart and seamless experience to users.

The trusted, innovative and secure AppGallery is available on the HUAWEI nova 9, where users can download a wide range of high-quality apps.