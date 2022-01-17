A former Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Aaron Michael Oquaye, has debunked claims that he was given military protection while serving as Speaker of the 7th Parliament of Ghana.

His comments come on the back of reports that he was given military protection as Speaker of Parliament from 2017 to 2021; hence the current Speaker, Alban Bagbin, should also be given same.

Over the weekend, news emerged that four military personnel protecting Mr. Bagbin had been withdrawn.

This was captured in a letter the Chief of staff of the Ghana Armed Forces wrote to the Speaker, which explained that the four military officers were attached without proper procedure.

Some persons had accused the governing New Patriotic Party of being selective because Prof. Oquaye also enjoyed protection from the military.

But Prof. Oquaye in a statement asked Ghanaians not to draw him into the current impasse between Alban Bagbin and the military.

The statement reads: “My attention has been drawn to a media reportage that I, Prof. Michael Oquaye, was given military protection while I was Speaker of the 7th parliament of the 4th Republic.”

“I wish to categorically state that this is palpably false. I was never offered military protection, nor did I request any. Indeed, I had only three policemen to move with me and provide security at all material times. This information can be easily verified by anyone who cares for the truth at the office of the Clerk -to -Parliament at any given time.”

“I will pray that my name is left out of this media discourse on military protection and call upon discerning Ghanaians to disregard any misleading reportage on same.”