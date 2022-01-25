The Bogoso Community on Monday received various food items from business magnate, Mr. Ibrahim Mahama following the Appiate explosion that left the town devastated.

Mr. Ibrahim Mahama has also pledged to help rebuild the community by supporting them with Dzata Cement.

The presentation was done on behalf of Mr. Ibrahim Mahama by the General Manager of Engineers & Planners, Tarkwa Mines, Mr. Daniel Tweneboah.

The items included bags of rice, boxes of mackerel and cooking oil.

The Chief Executive Officer of Engineers & Planners dispatched the donation to the victims of last Thursday’s explosion at Bogoso-Appiate, a gold mining community in the Western Region, on Sunday.

The items arrived in Bogoso on Monday morning.

Presenting the items on behalf of Mr. Ibrahim Mahama to the NADMO Coordinator, Mr. Daniel Tweneboah said “the relief items are to help alleviate the devastating effect of the tragedy on the community”.

Receiving the items on behalf of the community, Mr. Francis Abeiku Yankah, the coordinator of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) for Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality, expressed gratitude to Mr. Ibrahim Mahama for coming to their aid at this crucial time.

The chiefs and the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Prestea-Huni Valley, Dr Isaac Dasmani also thanked Mr. Ibrahim Mahama for coming to the aid of the community.

The MCE said, this will put smiles on the faces of those affected by last Thursday’s explosion.