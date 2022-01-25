The National Insurance Commission (NIC) has advised the general public to disregard reports of a supposed mandatory ‘Akwaaba Insurance’ for all international travelers arriving in Ghana.

It said no such plans have been approved.

There have been widespread reports that it will be compulsory for all international travelers arriving in the country through the Kotoka International Airport to sign up for a mandatory insurance cover by the end of quarter one of 2022.

Three Ghanaian insurance companies, GLICO Insurance, Enterprise Insurance, and State Insurance Company PLC (SIC) are said to have been contracted to spearhead the rollout of the policy.

But a statement issued by the National Insurance Commission said such reports should be disregarded.

“It has come to the notice of the National Insurance Commission (NIC) that a publication on the above-mentioned product which is purported to be mandatory for all international travellers arriving in Ghana effective end of first quarter 2022 is being circulated”.

“The NIC wishes to advise the general public that the said “Akwabaa Insurance” has not been approved by the Commission and as such any publication to that effect should be disregarded”, the statement concluded.