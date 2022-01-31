The Pathologist who led the post-mortem examination on the remains of the Abuakwa North MP, J. B. Danquah-Adu, Dr Lawrence Edusei, has disclosed that the report of the examination has been stolen.

Testifying for the Prosecution in the Criminal Court 5 division of the High Court, on Monday, January 31, 2022, Dr. Edusei said he was away at a conference in Germany when burglars broke into his house and made away with the report of the examination.

Speaking under cross-examination by lawyer Yaw Danquah, Dr. Edusei said multiple stabs on the body and neck of the body of the deceased, led the team to the conclusion on the cause of death as exsanguination.

According to him, the examination was done in 2016, and he had to type the report on his personal computer, but finalised the report in February 2018.

Joseph Boakye Danquah-Adu was killed on February 9, 2016, at age 50, at his Shiashi Legon Home.

Six years on, the Prosecution has presented five (5) witnesses.

The provisional facts of the prosecution were that the former MP lived with his family in a one-storey house at Shiashie, near East Legon, a suburb of Accra, while key suspects, Daniel Asiedu and Vincent Bosso lived at Agbogbloshie, also in Accra.

About 11:40 p.m. on February 8, 2016, the MP was chauffeured home in his private car.

The driver handed over the ignition keys of the car to Mr Danquah-Adu and left for home, after which the MP retired to bed in a room located on the first floor of his house.

At about 1 a.m. that same night, Daniel AsieduAsiedu and Bosso, armed with a catapult, a cutter and a sharp knife, went to the legislator’s house.

Bosso is said to have assisted Asiedu to enter the house by scaling the wall on the blind side of a security man who was fast asleep.

On entering the house, Asiedu picked a ladder, climbed onto a porch on the top floor and entered the MP’s bedroom through a window while Mr Danquah-Adu was sleeping.

While Asiedu was searching the room, the MP woke up and held him. A struggle ensued, during which Asiedu stabbed the MP in the right chest above the breast. The MP consequently held the knife, and Asiedu pulled it through the former’s hand, leaving a deep cut in his palm.

The legislator bled profusely and fell by his bed, after which Asiedu stabbed him several times in his right chest and neck.

On realising that the MP was dying, Asiedu left the room, took with him three iPhones and absconded with his accomplice.