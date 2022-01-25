A Sekondi High Court presided over by Justice Dr. Richmond Osei Hwere, has granted an application by the MP for Jomoro, Dorcas Affo-Toffey, to amend her answer to the court’s earlier order to produce her Ivorian Citizenship renunciation documents.

This comes after the MP secured evidence in response to the court order which is in French, and the court has therefore asked that the MP’s legal team translate before filing their amended answer within 7-days.

Lead Counsel for the MP, Edudzi Tamakloe, after the court proceedings, told Citi News that the MP has complied with the court order.

“We brought an application to amend our answer to raise some issues of foreign law, thus an Ivorian Law. The application was moved today [Monday], and the court graciously has granted that application and given us seven days to file the amended answer. We will comply forthwith so that this matter will be determined expeditiously, because per the ruling of the court today, we have taken steps to comply with the order,“ he said.

The petitioner Joshua Emuah Kofi, who is seeking for the court to determine that the MP was an Ivorian at the time of filing her nomination to contest the 2020 election, told Citi News he is waiting for the court to decide.

The case against the National Democratic Congress’ MP for Jomoro, Dorcas Affo-Toffey follows a writ filed by Joshua Emuah Kofie, a resident of Jomoro at the Sekondi High Court challenging the MP’s eligibility as a legislator.

He contends that the Jomoro MP held dual citizenship prior to the 2020 election contrary to Ghana’s 1992 Constitution.