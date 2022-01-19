The Criminal Division of the High Court has adjourned to February 2, 2022, the commencement of the murder trial against the two boys accused of ritual killing in Kasoa in 2021.

10-year-old Ishmael Mensah Abdallah was allegedly killed by 18-year-old Nicholas Keni and a juvenile, Felix Nyarko.

The two were committed to stand trial for murder in August last year, but at the commencement of the trial today [January 19, 2022], lawyers for the accused persons were not present.

State Attorney, prayed the Court to adjourn the proceedings, saying no action could be taken without the lawyers being present.

Justice Lydia Osei Marfo subsequently adjourned the case, urging the accused persons to communicate the development with their lawyers.

Meanwhile, the family of 11-year-old, Ishmael Mensah, has expressed worry about impediments hampering the trial process.

Samad Akalilu, the family spokesperson, in an interview, with Citi News, said: “We are going to have a series of family meetings to ensure that we deal with this matter moving forward. We are going to make sure we exhaust the various options available to us”.

Ishmael Mensah was allegedly killed by two teenagers in early April 2021.

Reports indicate that the teenagers lured the deceased into an uncompleted building, and smashed his head with a club and cement blocks, killing him instantly.

They subsequently buried him in the building.

Police said the suspects planned to recover the victim’s body later that night for the supposed money rituals.

The two suspects made their first appearance in court on April 6, 2021.

In connection with the killing, Charity Mensah, a traditional priestess, was also arrested. She was granted bail on the basis that she was a nursing mother.