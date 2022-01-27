Five out of 10 persons who were summoned by the Krowor Environmental Health Officers for engaging in open defecation in gutters have been put before the LEKMA Magistrate Court.

This forms part of the ‘Operation Clean Your Frontage’ programme which seeks to summon and prosecute persons who fail to clean their immediate environment.

Speaking to Citi News during the inauguration of a committee to oversee the enforcement of the sanitation bye-laws under the program from next week, the Municipal Environmental Health Officer for Krowor, Abdul Wahab Abubakari, said some offenders have been processed for court.

“They were put into police custody for like two days, so after the two days we took them to court, and they were sent back to remand for seven days before they were sent for prosecution,” he said to Citi News.

The Municipal Coordinating Director for Krowor, Frederick Akitty, appealed to members of the clergy and traditional leaders who make up the committee to desist from interfering in the prosecution of persons who may be found culpable under the campaign.

“One critical aspect of this is, where persuasion fails, force must be applied, so there will be a lot of prosecution. When our members fall short of the law and are sent to court, we don’t want anyone to come and plead on their behalf” he warned.