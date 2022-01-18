A public order and safety assessment report conducted by a political advisory firm, IntelAfrique Limited, shows that labour agitations were dominant in 2021.

The unrest according to the firm is a result of unfavourable remunerations and poor conditions of service.

To quell the frequency and intensity of such incidents, IntelAfrique has thus asked relevant authorities in the labour space to focus on creating an enabling working environment to foster proper human capital development and economic growth.

In the report, the firm said a total of 32 threats and actual incidents of public order were highlighted.

Out of these, 11 were demonstrations, 16 strikes, four protests and one riot.

The reasons for the various demonstrations were broadly classified into three, as follows:

Salary and conditions of service – over half (18 out of 32, representing 56.25%) of incidents of public disorder were as a result of unfavourable salaries and poor conditions of service. Socio-economic – 1 out of every 5 incidents of public disorder in Ghana is as a result of socio-economic reasons (i.e. 18.75%) Socio-political – 1 out of every 4 incidents of public disorder in Ghana was as a result of socio-political reasons (8 cases, representing 25%.

Recommendations

Intel Afrique has been proposing the following recommendations below: