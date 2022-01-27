There is outrage in Liberia over the death of a 13-year-old girl after she was allegedly raped by a 47-year-old man in the capital, Monrovia.

It is the third horrific case of sexual assault involving a minor in the last month – and has prompted protests.

Blessing Molton died on Monday, a week after she was attacked – and a day before she was to undergo surgery, according to Liberia’s Frontpage newspaper.

Demonstrators gathered outside parliament on Tuesday to demand that more be done to end sexual violence.

They held up placards calling for an end to rape and justice for Blessing Molton.

In his annual message on Monday, President George Weah said his government was doing everything to tackle the menace.