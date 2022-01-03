The late Emmanuel Adam Mahama, a brother of former President John Dramani Mahama, has been laid to rest in Bole in the Savannah Region.

He died on 31st December 2021 after a period of illness.

Sunday’s burial coincided with the third day Adua.

Ex-President Mahama and his siblings, immediate and extended family members of the deceased accompanied the body from Accra for the burial, which was attended by chiefs, elders, family and people of Bole and surrounding communities.

Also in Bole to mourn with the family were the Chairperson of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Council of Elders, Alhaji Mahama Iddrisu, NDC National Vice Chairman, Alhaji Sofo Azorka, leading members of the NDC including Alhaji Huudu Yahaya, Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, Regional Chairmen of the NDC, Members of Parliament, friends and acquaintances of the deceased and his siblings among many others.

The family says it will be announcing the date for the funeral for the 61-year old Emmanuel Adam Mahama in the coming days.