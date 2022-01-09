The military leadership in Mali has made a further last-minute change to its timetable to restore civilian rule after its initial proposal of a transition of up to five years was rejected.

According to the Chair of the Economic Community of West African States, President Nana Akufo-Addo, the military leadership is proposing a four-year transition period to hand over power to a civilian government.

“The official proposal, submitted to me by the transitional authorities under the hand of its head, indicated that the transition period should run for 5 years. Subsequently, by a letter to me dated January 7, 2022, the head of the Malian transition team stated that the period had now been modified to four years,” President Akufo-Addo said at a gathering of West African leaders on Sunday to discuss Mali’s crisis.

The ECOWAS extraordinary summit was expected to discuss possible sanctions on Mali over potentially delayed elections.