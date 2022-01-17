A young man has been lynched at Kotwi in the Ashanti Region after he allegedly stabbed a 28-year-old man to death following an altercation between the two.

The incident has thrown the Kotwi Township into a state of shock.

According to some residents, a misunderstanding ensued between the two but one of them, who appeared to be mentally unstable, stabbed the other person which led to his death.

According to eyewitnesses, the young man after allegedly committing the act attempted to flee but was accosted by some group of young men who lynched him.

The Ashanti Regional Police Command said it has begun investigations into the matter.

Speaking to Citi News, the Public Relations Officer of the Ashanti Regional Police Command, ASP Godwin Ahianyo, said “It was yesterday [Sunday] in the evening, around 6 pm that the District Police Command had the information that a dead body was lying by the road side. The crime scene team rushed to the area and indeed saw a dead body, identified as Nana Boakye.”

“His remains were collected. The team later found another man at Brofoyeduru and took him along.”

He indicated that preliminary Investigations show that the two were friends and had prior to their death gone to a drinking spot, where they fought.

He added that the Police are investigating the issue further and will “get to the bottom of the matter.”