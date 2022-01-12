The Manhyia Palace has disclosed to Citi News that it is set to begin phase one of the Kumasi Children’s Park redevelopment project this year, which will be known as Ashanti World of Wonder.

This comes after some residents in Kumasi lamented what they describe as the worsening security situation in the area.

They say the Kumasi Children’s Park has become a den for criminals because the facility has been abandoned for years.

Over 30 years ago, there was a funfair by the then Asantehene Otumfuo Opoku Ware II, to commission the Kumasi Children’s Park.

The Kumasi Children’s Park has a library facility and a playground for children in the Ashanti Region.

According to residents, the library, which used to serve children in various schools in the city, was abandoned in 2005. Since then, the residents have lamented that the place has turned into a criminal den.

“The windows of the library are now broken. The roofing sheets are falling off and there is a strong stench emanating from the place, as the structure is in a dilapidated state.”

Others also use the area as a place of convenience, and that compounds the sanitation situation at the place.

This situation has been a major worry for residents.

The Assemblymember for Afful Nkwanta electoral area, Daniel Otuo Acheampong, tells Citi News that they collect an average of two dead bodies per month at the park due to the poor security situation in the area.

“We suffer a lot over here. Some time ago, one man got down from a vehicle and was attacked. We later found some of his documents the next morning. These things keep happening here. People are sometimes stabbed. They hide behind the wall and attack people. We want authorities to do something about it to help improve the security situation.”

A resident who plies his trade around the place says the abandonment of the facility has worsened the security situation in the area.

Police in the area have however dismissed the claims that two dead bodies are discovered in the area every month.

According to the Zongo District police commander, Chief Superintendent Ameyaw Afriyie, only one dead body was found at the Kumasi Children’s Park in 2021.

The facility is directly under the supervision of the Manhyia Palace. Amoamanhene, Nana Agyenim Boateng I, who has been speaking to Citi News on the project, says the Manhyia Palace welcomes innovations to help develop the area but they do not want issues about the project to be politicized.

“All that we are just emphasizing is that they should not bring politics to Manhyia, and they should just work on what their respective responsibilities are.”

Speaking to Citi News, he disclosed that adequate measures have been put in place to redevelop the area since phase one of the projects is expected to begin this year.

“We now have come to the realization that it will be very difficult to do that whole twenty-five million dollar project at a go, so we now want to build it in phases. Phase one will be the first step. Then we will incorporate the library because already, they’ve got the funding. This year 2022, we will start our phases and then join forces with anybody who is also prepared to support the vision of the Ashanti world of wonder, and also, the Nana Afia Serwaa Kobi Ampem foundation.”