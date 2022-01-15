Military personnel attached to the office of the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin have been withdrawn.

A letter from the Chief of Staff of the Ghana Armed Forces, NP Andoh to the Speaker said the four officers were attached ‘without proper procedure.’

The officers, WO1 Jafaru Bunwura, WOII Apugiba Awine David, S/Sgt Agbley Prosper and Sgt. Bonney Prince have been serving Bagbin’s office since he became Speaker in January 2021.

“It is humbly requested that the personnel are withdrawn with effect from 14 January 2022 while efforts are made to regularize their attachment,” the letter stated.

While it is known that the Speaker’s office has other security officials providing various services, it is unclear if the Armed Forces will put in place provisional security arrangements while the regularization process for the five is done.

Read the letter below: