The Member of Parliament for Yilo Krobo, Albert Nyarkotey, says the Minority Caucus in Parliament is still opposed to the passage of the controversial Electronic Transaction Levy.

The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, at a press conference on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, indicated that the government is set to resubmit the controversial levy before Parliament, following the conclusion of extensive consultations.

As government officials are set to begin public sensitization on e-levy today, Thursday, Mr. Nyarkotey told Citi News, the Minority Caucus’ stance on e-levy remains the same.

“I have prepared for the next sitting. I have a lot of questions and will continue to do so. Most of the questions will benefit my constituency. As a caucus, we are ready and whatever we have to do to reduce the suffering of Ghanaians, we will do.”

“I am passionate about e-levy because I believe it is the poorer section of the society who will suffer more when it is approved, so we have to fight it. We are opposed to e-levy, we will not let it happen.”

On December 21, 2021, Parliament adjourned its sitting to January 25, 2022, without passing the controversial Electronic Transaction Levy of 1.75%.

It came after the house reconvened that day following the abrupt suspension of sittings by the Second Deputy Speaker, Andrews Asiamah, after a fight broke out during the voting on the levy.

The Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, prayed the sit-in Speaker, First Deputy Speaker, Joe Osei Owusu, to adjourn the house for cooler heads to prevail.