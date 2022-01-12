Mobile Network Operators in the country are expected to publish the locations of the centres where the SIM card reregistration exercise is taking place.

The decision to publish the centres was taken at a meeting organized by the National Communications Authority (NCA) and stakeholders on the ongoing exercise.

According to a statement by the NCA, the publishing of the locations of the centres among other measures is to ensure a hectic free exercise.

At the meeting, all the stakeholders also agreed that there should be continuous update of the SIM registration software to make it more efficient.

Long queues are being recorded at the various mobile network service centres across the country as many Ghanaians rush to meet the March 31, 2022 deadline set for registering SIM cards.

The situation has led to many people raising concerns about the process, but the stakeholders in the sector after the latest meeting say the process must be made seamless and efficient for all.

Read the communique from the meeting below:

The Board of Directors of the National Communications Authority (NCA) yesterday afternoon met with the Chief Executive Officers of Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) and the developers of the SIM Card Registration Application. This followed recent reports of subscriber challenges encountered with the ongoing SIM Card Registration exercise which begun on October 1, 2021. The meeting was to review and outline solutions for the issues identified with the exercise.

The meeting reviewed all issues concerning the SIM Registration process with specific focus on improving subscriber experience.

At the end of the meeting, all MNOs, App Designers and the NCA agreed on the following;

That all stakeholders, i.e. the NCA, all MNOs and App designers are committed to collaborating to ensure the success of the exercise. That all MNOs will work to improve customer experience at various registration centres to reduce and eliminate long queues at Stage 2 of registration. That all MNOs will take urgent steps to increase number of agents/staff undertaking the biometric capture at the stage 2 of the exercise, open up additional registration points and increase the number of devices for the biometric capture. That the MNOs will publish the locations for the SIM Registration for subscribers to easily locate centres close to them. That there will be continuous update of the SIM card registration application to ensure it is robust and efficient at all times. That there will be deeper collaboration to ensure that all associated challenges with the SIM Card Registration exercise are addressed promptly.

It is the expectation of all stakeholders that all concerns regarding the SIM Registration will be resolved for a successful exercise.