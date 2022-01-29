Following the ban on motor riding in Bawku in the Upper East Region, women in the area are appealing for exemptions to enable them to execute their routine economic duties.

Residents, particularly women in the area, have said the ban is taking a dire toll on their livelihoods and daily activities; hence the call for a strategic review.

“Because of that, we are unable to go to work because we are not going to be able to afford to charter a tricycle, which is common around here. For that matter, work has become almost impossible for us,” one woman said to Citi News.

“Farmers are reducing production. They can’t do anything. They can’t come to town to buy chemicals. We have to spray in time, but now they cannot come to town to buy chemicals,” another woman said.

Tensions in Bakwu prompted the ban on motorbikes, as well as a curfew on the entire township and a ban on smock-wearing.

Several persons have been wounded in recent violence in the town, in addition to a few deaths, including that of a police officer.

Recent tensions can be traced to December 27, 2021, when there was gunfire in parts of the town after attempts to perform the final funeral rites of a Chief who died about 41 years ago.