The Member of Parliament for Ada, Comfort Doyoe Ghansah, is appealing for enhanced security for her community following the attack on Radio Ada.

Addressing the press after visiting the facility, Comfort Doyoe said there is the need to step up protection for the community to preserve its pride as a tourist destination and to safeguard press freedom.

“We are pleading with authorities to bring protection to our people. They should bring protection to our lovely community,” she said.

“This is a place that is left for all Ghanaians to come and enjoy when it comes to holidays, and this is the only place that has a serene environment to accommodate visitors. So we don’t want anybody to come and mess us up here.”

Weapon-wielding men numbering about 10 ransacked some of the offices of Radio Ada and beat up two of the staff members on Thursday afternoon.

Prior to the raid, they had manhandled some staff members of the station, who had refused to disclose the whereabouts of some senior management members.

Later, they stormed one of the station’s studios and assaulted the presenter, and vandalized some equipment in there.

The management of the radio station has linked that attack to the station’s continuous discussions on the Songor Lagoon salt project in the area.