President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo has launched a ¢6.1 million Police Emergency Medical Intervention Fund, aimed at providing immediate financial assistance for the medical treatment of police officers, who get injured in the line of duty.

The President in a Facebook post said he had already contributed GH¢100,000 to the Fund.

He indicated that a virtual Medical Centre has also been commissioned at the Police Hospital to cater for police officers who get injured while discharging their duties.

“Police personnel, irrespective of their location, can now access healthcare services from the hospital anywhere in the country, at any time. Officers of the Service are guaranteed a protected platform for seamless consultations with the doctor.”

Several police officers have been injured or died in the course of duty.

In November 2021, a commercial Mercedes-Benz Sprinter bus carrying police officers belonging to the Koforidua Regional band was involved in a road crash at Somanya in the Eastern Region.

The unfortunate incident occurred on Saturday, November 27, 2021, at about 8:30 am, while the personnel were traveling from Koforidua to Somanya.

On Tuesday, 11th January 2022, I launched the GH¢6.1 million Police Emergency Medical Intervention Fund, aimed at providing immediate financial assistance for the medical treatment of police officers, who get injured in line of duty. I made a modest contribution of one hundred thousand cedis (GH¢100,000) to the Fund.

I commissioned a Virtual Medical Centre at the Police Hospital, which is an end-to-end video hospital management system, will allow patients, no matter where they are located in the country, to undertake virtual consultation with healthcare professionals at this hospital.

I also commissioned the New Out-Patient-Department (OPD) facility at the Hospital, which will help decongest the existing facility, which, hitherto, was responsible for seeing to patients with emergency cases as well as to regular OPD patients.