The National Folklore Board organised fun-packed events at the Accra Mall on Friday, January 7, 2022.

There were activities for children during the day (Folklore Fun House) and an equally eventful evening programme for adults (Night of Folklore).

The first part of the programme focused on interacting with children about Ghana’s folklore through folkloric games, folkloric tale characters, poetry, dance and exhibition.

Patrons engaged in a number of popular Ghanaian Games including Ludu, Oware, Ampe, Musical Chairs, Sansankroma, and the Ghana puzzle.

The excitement of the young ones who patronized the event was a joy to behold.

The second part, which took place in the evening, was music and poetry night, which highlighted the beauty of Ghana’s folklore through music and poetry.

It was an exhilarating moment with the Buoyant Band, Dela Botri, Akah Blay, Nana A. K., Nakyeeat, and The Dzuta Dance Crew who kept patrons on their feet throughout their performances.

Renowned poet, Nana Asaase, who chaired the planning committee, expressed his happiness at the success of the programme, and intimated that the event will be organised annually due to its pivotal role in promoting Ghanaian heritage.

In her closing remarks, Nana Adjoa Adobea Asante, Immediate Past Acting Director of the Board, expressed her gratitude to all who supported her during her three-year tenure with the Board.’

She expressed special gratitude to her staff and key members of her Board and encouraged all, especially the youth, to take advantage of the many opportunities that our culture and folklore present.

The National Folklore Board is a statutory body under the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, with the primary aim to protect and promote the folklore of Ghana.

See more photos below:

–