The Lands and Natural Resources Ministry has set up a committee to look into the fatal explosion at Bogoso-Appiate in the Western Region.

Preliminary investigations by the police have established that a mining explosive vehicle moving from Tarkwa to Chirano Mines collided with a motorcycle, resulting in the explosion.

The committee will among other things find out if the two mining companies followed due diligence before transporting the explosives.

A Deputy Lands and Natural Resources Minister in Charge of Mines, George Mereiku Duker, said “we may not be able to categorically state the number of houses affected by the explosion. But we will put in measures to get all these figures on our table by close of Friday.”

George Mireku Duker, who is MP for Tarkwa-Nsuaem, also warned that appropriate sanctions will be applied if it is established there was a breach in the regulations on how explosives are transported.

“We will also institute a committee to investigate the explosives, whether or not they comply with the Minerals and Mining Explosives Regulations LI 2177, Section 107 and 95.”

17 people have so far been confirmed dead with nearly 60 others injured.